Former Kenya PM's fillip to Kerala ayurveda sector comes amidst concerns over neglect

The ayurveda sector of Kerala has received a fillip with a former Kenyan Prime Minister sharing the joy of his daughter regaining vision with ayurveda treatment in Kerala, even as the Ayurveda doctors in the state have been lamenting about a lack of promotion to the sector.

Raila Odinga, the former PM of Kenya, even sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support in expanding ayurveda treatment to the African country. Modi said during the 'Mann Ki Baat' address the other day that the Kenyan's former PM was very emotional when he shared his joy of regaining his daughter's vision that too after unsuccessful treatment at many other big countries.

In 2019, Odinga's daughter Rosemary came down for treatment at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Clinics & Panchakarma Centre at Koothathukulam in Ernakulam district. She had lost her vision following a brain tumor treatment. She took nearly one month treatment at Sreedhareeyam and continued the medication. As a result, she recovered her vision.

Odinga had accompanied Rosemary who came down for review recently and on return, he called on Modi and sought support to expand the ayurveda treatment to Kenya so that more people in Kenya could benefit.

According to the ayurveda doctors in Kerala, even as the ayurveda sector was making significant progress in many streams of treatment, it was still being widely considered as a rejuvenation therapy sector.

Even during the time of Covid-19, the ayurveda sector had made significant achievements. An evaluation done by the State Ayurveda Covid-19 Response Cell found that among 1.01 lakh people who took ayurveda medicines while in quarantine following contact with a Covid-positive person from May 2020 to July 2020, only 0.34 per cent tested positive. During the same period, 1.67 per cent of those who did not take ayurveda medicines tested positive. But these facts did not receive much attention or projection, said a government ayurveda doctor who preferred not to be quoted.

Kerala Government Ayurveda Medical Officers Association president Dr R Krishnakumar said that most of the patients who take specialised treatments were from North Indian states and foreign countries. Even as there are specialisations in various sectors in ayurveda, those were not getting much attention, he added.

