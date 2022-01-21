Ex-Kerala CM Achuthanandan Covid-positive, hospitalised

Former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan hospitalised after testing Covid-positive

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 21 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 14:57 ist
Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he tested positive for Covid-19. The 98-year-old CPI(M) leader was shifted to a private hospital in the city after he contracted the virus from the nurse, who has been taking care of him.

"He was quarantined at home... Unfortunately, the nurse who was taking care of him tested positive for the virus and father also was found to be positive yesterday. He was admitted to a hospital here," Achuthanandan's son V A Arun Kumar said in a social media post.

Achuthanandan was the chief minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. Last year, he had resigned from the post of Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission citing health reasons.

