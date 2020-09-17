Former PM Deve Gowda, CM Yediyurappa greet PM Modi on his birthday

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday joined millions in greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

In his message, Gowda extended fullest support to Modi in his efforts to manage the peace and prosperity of the nation.

"You lead our nation in difficult times -- amidst a global pandemic, a looming economic crisis, and adventurous China at the border," Gowda said in his message.

Praying God to bless Modi with great health and happiness, the JD(S) supremo said, "On the occasion, as a citizen and a colleague, I reiterate my fullest support to all your efforts to manage the peace and prosperity of this great nation."

Greeting Modi on his birthday, Yediyurappa tweeted, "Happy birthday to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. May God bless you to keep you healthy to serve the country for many more years."

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coals and Mines, Pralhad Joshi too greeted Modi.

"I join crores of greetings, pouring in from every corner of the world to wish PM Shri @NarendraModi ji on his birthday," he tweeted.

He said that it is an absolute honour to be led by a statesman like Modi, on the path to realise hopes and aspirations of over a billion Indians.

Several ministers, MPs and MLAs in Karnataka greeted the Prime Minister including deputy chief ministers C N Ashwath Narayan, Govind Karjol and Lakshman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.