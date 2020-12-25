Four more UK returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

Four more returnees to Tamil Nadu from UK have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis, a senior official said here on Friday.

Of the four returnees, two belonged to Thanjavur and one each from here and Madurai, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

Along with these four, the total number of people to test positive for the pathogen on arrival from the UK, has increased to five.

The samples of these returnees have been dispatched to the NIV for genomic analysis, he said.

The four arrived in Tamil Nadu between November 28 and December 17 were traced and tested and all the five returnees are doing well in various facilities, he said, adding their contacts have tested negative.

The result of the genomic analysis of the first UK returnee, the sample for which was sent earlier to NIV, is expected soon, he said.