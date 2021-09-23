Freedom fighter G Susheela passes away

Freedom fighter G Susheela passes away

Susheela participated in the freedom struggle while she was a student in Madras

PTI
PTI, Palakkad,
  • Sep 23 2021, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 12:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Freedom fighter and senior member of the famous Vadakkath family, G Susheela died at her residence in Anakkara in the district on Wednesday evening, official sources said. She was 100.

She had been bedridden for the last eight years, they said on Thursday. Born in 1921 in Anakkara Vadakkath Tharavadu, a home of illustrious personalities, Susheela participated in the freedom struggle while she was a student in Madras and was jailed for participating in a procession organised there as part of the Quit India movement.

A follower of the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Susheela served as the national secretary of the women's wing of the Congress. She kept away from active politics post-independence.

Noted freedom fighters Ammu Swaminathan, A V Kuttimalu Amma and Captain Lakshmi, and legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai are some of the distinguished members of the Anakkara Vadakkath family.

She is survived by a son and a daughter. Condoling Susheela's demise, Kerala Assembly Speaker Rajesh recalled her contribution in the Indian freedom movement and said she worked for the empowerment of women.

India News
Freedom fighter
Kerala

