Game over for Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami once Sasikala walks out of jail, says DMK President M K Stalin

Needling Edappadi K Palaniswami in his hometown, DMK President M K Stalin on Monday said the chief minister's "game will be over" once V K Sasikala walks out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison next week.

Addressing a "People's Gram Sabha" meeting in the Edappadi constituency, the sitting seat of Palaniswami, Stalin launched an all-round attack against the CM saying that he ignored the interests of people and the state just to stay in power.

The DMK president also said over 9,000 graduates in the Edappadi constituency in Salem district have submitted their resumes to him saying they are unemployed. Their resumes were kept on the dais.

"People voted for Jayalalithaa to be the chief minister. It is not Sasikala, not people, who made Edapapdi Palaniswami the chief minister. His game will be over after Sasikala's release because he betrayed her," Stalin told the meeting on Monday evening.

The meeting in Edappadi was the second on Monday. The first was in Palacode, represented by Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan, in the neighbouring Dharmapuri district.

Stalin also accused the EPS government of not seriously probing the "mysterious death" of Jayalalithaa.

"O Panneerselvam during his rebellion said there was a mystery in Jayalalithaa's death. He changed track after he was inducted back into the government. Now, EPS, who says he is running the Amma government, has not taken any efforts to prove her death," he charged.

During his speech, Stalin also alleged that the government was indulging in corruption in every department.