Girl dies of food poisoning in Kerala's Kasargod; second death in a week

A second food poisoning death case has been reported in Kerala in a week.

Anjusree, 19, hailing from Chemnad in Kasargod, died at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday.

She had purchased the 'Kuzhimanthi' rice dish, chicken-65, mayonnaise and green chutney online from a restaurant at Adkathbail in Kasargod on December 31. She started vomiting and experienced physical discomfort the next morning. Two of her cousins, who consumed the food, also suffered minor discomforts.

Anjusree was initially taken to a hospital in Kasargod on January 1 and later shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru, where she breathed her last on Saturday. She was a commerce degree student.

Kasargod district medical officer M V Ramdas said in a preliminary report that the death was due to septicemia with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

A section of people staged a violent protest against the hotel. The hotel was closed and a case was registered against its owner and two workers at the Melaparamba police station.

The three were reported to be kept in custody. The police and health authorities said that even as prima facie it was suspected to be a food poisoning case, a detailed post-mortem examination report was awaited for confirmation.

A nurse died due to food poisoning in the Kottayam district last Monday. She also suffered discomfort after consuming 'Kuzhimanthi' along with Alfaham Arabic grilled chicken.

The food safety authorities have been carrying out raids at hotels across the state over the last few days in wake of the incident. Many hotels, that were found to be working in unhygienic conditions and serving stale food, were closed and served notices.

The back-to-back incidents triggered strong protests against the government. The food safety authorities were accused of carrying out checks only when such incidents occur.

Health minister Veena George reiterated that stringent action would be taken against hotels serving stale food.

Opposition Congress alleged that lapses on the part of the food safety authorities and the health department have led to the deaths. The ongoing statewide raids were just an eyewash, the party alleged.