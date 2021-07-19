Goa BJP, AAP leaders to debate over power tariff

Goa may witness yet another face-off between the ruling BJP in Goa and a belligerent AAP over power tariff issues in the poll-bound state.

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman and Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi Raghav Chadha on Monday accepted an invitation from Goa's Power Minister Nilesh Cabral to engage in a public debate over the Delhi government's power tariff scheme and the power tariff implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Goa.

"Nilesh Cabral, I am happy to note that you have expressed your desire to debate with the Delhi government. I, once again, accept your challenge. I hope you will not back out like last time. Please confirm the date, time, venue and I'll be there. Goans want to see a debate on governance!" the AAP leader said, days after Cabral dared the AAP leadership to debate claiming the power tariff model in Goa was better than the AAP's model in place in Delhi.

The AAP in Goa made a major political play last week, during Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the coastal state, by announcing major pre-poll promises in the power sector.

Kejriwal's poll promises include free power up to 300 units for domestic consumption, 24x7 uninterrupted power and waiver of all outstanding power dues, if the party comes to power in the upcoming state assembly polls, which are scheduled for early 2022.

Goa's Power Minister Cabral has, however, accused the AAP of political chicanery, saying that in the overall picture, Goa's power tariff was cheaper than the pre-poll packages announced by Kejriwal.