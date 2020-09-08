Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh complains of uneasiness, hospitalised

Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh hospitalised

PTI
PTI, Thrissur, Kerala,
  • Sep 08 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 16:11 ist
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. Credit: PTI

The prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh has been admitted to a medical college hospital here after she complained of uneasiness and chest pain.

Suresh, who is currently lodged at the Viyur jail near here was shifted to the Thrissur Medical College hospital on Monday evening, prison authorities said.

"She complained of uneasiness.. after consulting with the prison doctors, we shifted her to the medical college hospital here. Adequate police protection has been provided to her," a senior prison official told PTI on Tuesday.

Swapna, who is a former employee of the UAE consulate in the state capital, is among the four accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the Thiruvanathapuram International airport on July 5.

The gold valued at around Rs 15 crore was seized by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi.

Kerala
Gold
Smuggling
National Investigation Agency

