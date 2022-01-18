Government medical college surgeon in Kerala held with MDMA

A house surgeon at the government medical college hospital at Thrissur district in Kerala was held with MDMA and LSD stamps on Tuesday.

Aqil Mohammed Hussain, 24, of Kozhikode, revealed to authorities that at least 15 physicians used to ingest the synthetic drugs. 2.78 grams of MDMA and one LSD stamp were seized from him. Additionally, used vials of hashish oil were discovered in a doctor's room in a private hostel near the medical campus.

According to Thrissur district police superintendent Aadhithya R, a search was initiated at the hostel after a tip-off about substance abuse. Further inquiry was being conducted.

According to police sources, Hussain was also suspected of being engaged in the sale of synthetic narcotics. Even during the police search, many calls requesting drug availability were alleged to have been received on Hussain's phone. The phone would be examined. He was suspected to be sourcing the synthetic drugs and hashish oil from Bengaluru and Visakhapatanam.

