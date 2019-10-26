‘Green crackers’ could light up Sivakasi export market

Though there is some initial trouble in producing ‘green crackers’ this year, fireworks’ manufacturers here are upbeat about the ample export opportunities that the product would open up.

The fireworks’ industry, worth anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 crore, says India is the first country to have come up with the concept of ‘green crackers’ that emit less particulate matter than the conventional ones.

Leading industry players say they have been receiving enquiries from western countries, especially Europe, about ‘green crackers’ ever since the Supreme Court said that only crackers that emit less pollution should be manufactured.

The multi-crore industry has been besieged with multiple court cases in the past few years, as spike in pollution in cities like New Delhi is increasingly being blamed on firecrackers’ burst on Deepavali. Fireworks’ manufacturers feel export of ‘green crackers’ can help them recover losses in the past few years.

“The industry had been boycotted because the government wasn’t earning much. If we indulge in exports, the government will earn in foreign exchange. It would allow us to get the attention of those in power,” a fireworks manufacturer said.

“Green crackers are the future and the NEERI has come out with improved and new formulations to make firecrackers emit less pollution. This will literally take us to places,” G Abiruben of Ayyan Fireworks’ said.

Exporting firecrackers via sea is a possibility since Thoothukudi, which has a port, is just 100 kms away from Sivakasi. Firecrackers can be transported to Thoothukudi port by road from Sivakasi.

Industry players, who did not wish to be quoted, said talks have already been launched with government officials on using the Thoothukudi port to export fireworks from India.

“Efforts are already on to make Colombo the mother port for export of fireworks. The goods will move from Thoothukudi to Colombo and will make its journey to the final destination from Sri Lanka’s capital,” a manufacturer said on condition of anonymity.