HC seeks reason for not interrogation of NEET aspirant

Madras High Court on Tuesday sought to know from the CB-CID why it had not taken a medical aspirant, who was arrested in a NEET impersonation case, into custody for interrogation.

Udit Surya, the medical aspirant who got admission into a medical college without appearing for NEET exam and counselling, and his father were arrested by the CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu Police last month on charges of “cheating by personation”.

When Udit Surya's bail plea came up, Justice G R Swaminathan observed that Surya's father was the actual villain in the case. The court slammed the CB-CID for not taking Surya into custody for interrogation.

Objecting to the bail application, the CB-CID said that none of the accused should be given bail as they were not cooperating with the police. The case has been posted for hearing on Thursday. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the NEET impersonation case.

Surya is accused of using an impersonator, his namesake, to appear for the exam and medical counselling, but joined the classes himself. The case of impersonation came out in the public after authorities at the Theni Medical College near Madurai found that the photograph pasted in the admission card did not match with the original identity of the student.

Udit Surya joined the classes like any other student and was attending college regularly until doubts were raised about his identity. Once the ‘fraud’ was unravelled, he had offered to “discontinue” the course and pay the fees and went into hiding along with his family.