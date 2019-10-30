Heavy rain and severe cyclone alert in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,
  • Oct 30 2019, 19:30pm ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2019, 19:30pm ist
Representative image. DH Photo

An Orange alert has been sounded at various parts of Kerala in the wake of chances of heavy rains and severe cyclonic storm. Orange alert was sounded by the IMD at Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. On Wednesday also heavy winds and rains were reported from various parts of the state.

