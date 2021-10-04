Hyderabad cops earn KTR's praise after they impose fine on his car for violation

Two Hyderabad traffic cops who had stopped IT, Industries and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao's car and imposed a fine for plying in the wrong direction have earned the praise of the public.

Rao, popularly known as KTR, is the only son of K Chandrasekhar Rao and is regarded as the most influential person in the state, after the chief minister. The 45-year-old is also the working president of the ruling TRS.

The traffic rules violation incident occurred at the Bapu Ghat at Langar-Houz in Hyderabad on October 2.

Traffic SI Ilaiah stopped the minister's car, which was entering the venue in the wrong direction to pick him, reportedly around the time when the convoys of Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya were coming out after the dignitaries paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Though KTR was not present in the car, the police officer faced the ire of some TRS party men at the spot who were offended by the cops blocking their leader's vehicle. Senior officials had to intervene to placate them saying that the SI was not aware it was the minister's car.

While several netizens praised the cop's duty dedication, some questioned VVIP car driver's rules violation and the overbearing act of TRS party men.

On Monday, KTR agreed that rules are meant to be followed by everyone, “be it citizens or public representatives.” The high profile minister also stated that their government stands by officers like SI Ilaiah who discharge their duties sincerely.

KTR met Ilaiah and constable Venkateshwarlu, who raised a traffic challan on his vehicle. While felicitating them, the minister stated that he had also paid the fine amount, “to send out the right message to everyone including his party workers.”

“I always follow the traffic rules. I was not in the vehicle when the incident took place at Bapu Ghat,” the minister said.

Check out the latest DH videos here: