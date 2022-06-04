BJP alleges 'cover up' in Hyderabad gang-rape case

Hyderabad minor gang-rape: BJP alleges 'cover up', questions 'clean chit' to AIMIM MLA's son

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao accused the city police officials of operating at the behest of the AIMIM leaders for the sake of postings and other favours

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 04 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 14:46 ist
BJP workers protest inside the Jubilee Hills police station demanding justice to a teenager, who was allegedly gang-raped by schoolboys, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP has alleged a cover-up by the Telangana police in the minor gang-rape case and produced photos and videos to show the involvement of an AIMIM MLA's son.

Late on Friday evening, west zone DCP Joel Davis told reporters that they have not found any evidence against the son of the MLA representing an old city constituency in Hyderabad.

“How can the DCP give such a clean chit? We have more evidence and we would approach the court. Let us see if the DCP still wants to defend the MLA and his son,” Raghunandan Rao, a BJP MLA, said while addressing reporters at the party office on Saturday.

In the pictures and videos, a boy is seen kissing the girl while others were recording the same on their mobile phones. The faces of the boy and girl were not revealed.

The BJP MLA accused the city police officials of operating at the behest of the AIMIM leaders for the sake of postings and other favours. “The city police are under the control of the Majlis,” he charged.

Read | Police make third arrest in Hyderabad gang-rape case

The saffron party, which held protests at the Jubilee Hills police station on Friday, is demanding a CBI investigation into the incident.

"Or else we appeal to CJI NV Ramana for an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge so that all the facts and culprits are revealed,” Rao said while appealing to “honest police officers to ensure that the rule of law prevails in the state.”

The Dubbaka MLA expressed concern over the “missing” CCTV footage from the incident spots like the pub from where the 17-year-old minor girl was taken away in a vehicle by five boys, including three juveniles, last Saturday.

“While the crime was committed in the red Benz car, the police are trying to show those in an Innova as the offenders,” the MLA said.

Rao said that they gathered information that the Benz was registered in the name of the sister of the AIMIM MLA under question.

The Hyderabad police, who arrested one accused Saduddin Malik (18) on Friday, reportedly took two juveniles into custody on Saturday.

BJP leaders said that the victim's family is under threat to withdraw the case and leave the city.

JanaSena activists too tried to protest at the police station.

BJP
Hyderabad
gang rape
minor
India News
Indian Politics
Telangana

