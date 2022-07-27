Hyderabad minor gangrape: Four juveniles released on bail

Four juvenile boys, among the accused in the sensational Jubilee Hills minor girl gang rape case, were released on bail.

While the four children in conflict with law (CCL) were granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday, the fifth minor boy is still lodged in the juvenile home as his bail application is before the Telangana high court. The only major in the case - Saduddin Malik (18) – is lodged in jail.

The five CCLs and one adult – all from politically influential families connected to AIMIM and the ruling TRS, were apprehended in the first week of June. The Hyderabad police apprehended them only after a huge public outcry, and the opposition BJP, Congress attacks on the K Chandrasekhar Rao government over the horrendous incident that took place about a week earlier on 28 May.

The minor girl, who went to a day party at an upscale pub, was lured into a luxury car by the culprits. She was later raped by them in a MUV, a government vehicle allotted for use of a top functionary of the Telangana Waqf Board.

The JJB granted bail after the accused produced two Rs 5000 sureties each and on the condition that they will cooperate with the investigation, record attendance with the probation officer every month.

One of the accused in the case is the son of an AIMIM MLA while another is of the Telangana Waqf Board chairman.

Revealing the crime details, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand had said that the five accused could face life imprisonment till death or not less than 20 years in jail for their heinous act.

The A6, the juvenile son of the MLA, did not take part in the rape but sexually molested the girl in a luxury car. He could get 5-7 years imprisonment.

The Hyderabad police had earlier said that they would move the juvenile justice board seeking the trial of the five minors as adults, as per the provisions of the amended juvenile justice law. The police intention was welcomed by Telangana's IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao.

Out of the six accused, four are of 16-17 years age while one is only one month short of becoming an adult.