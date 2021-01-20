Hyderabad techie hangs self over losses in online games

Hyderabad techie hangs self over losses in online games

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 20 2021, 01:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 01:58 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 28-year-old software engineer allegedly died by suicide at his house near here on Tuesday after reportedly suffering losses while playing online games, police said.

The techie, working in an IT firm in Bengaluru, was currently working from home for the past several months and was found hanging by his mother in his room, they said.

Though it was not clear how much money the man had borrowed, his parents are suspecting that their son resorted to the extreme step as he was reportedly facing debts and suffered losses while playing online, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

A case was registered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hyderabad
Suicide

What's Brewing

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

Beyond oil wells, Syrians rummage in trash to survive

Beyond oil wells, Syrians rummage in trash to survive

 