Hyundai rolls out ‘10 millionth’ car from Chennai factory

Hyundai Motor India Limited, one of the largest manufacturers of cars in the country, on Wednesday rolled out the ’10 millionth’ car from its sprawling factory in Sriperumbudur, 50 km from Chennai. Chief Minister M K Stalin received the vehicle inside the factory and signed on its bonnet.

Hyundai’s latest SUV ‘Alcazar’ became the 10 millionth car to roll out of the factory, which began production in 1998. In 2020, the company had rolled out its 3 millionth car for export from the factory.

Receiving the car along with S S Kim, Managing Director and CEO, HMIL, Stalin posed for pictures and wrote “Vaazhthukkal (Greetings)” on the bonnet and affixed his signature.

In his speech, Stalin recalled efforts taken by his father and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi during his two tenures – 1996 to 2001, and 2011 to 2011 – in bringing various factories to Chennai and its suburbs. “The government headed by me will continue the efforts to seek more investments and bring new industries to the state,” he said, and praised Hyundai for putting Sriperumbudur on the global map.

Hyundai began construction on its factory in 1996 and launched production two years later.

“This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll-out is a testimony of Hyundai’s commitment towards the Make in India initiative. Furthermore, it also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the state of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant,” Kim said.

During the event, the CM also launched construction of a child care centre and community hall with a capacity to accommodate 1,500 people at Katrambakkam village, and extended support to a self-gelp group for setting up a mobile catering service at Vallakottai near Sriperumbudur.