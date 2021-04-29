I am receiving death threats, says actor Siddharth alleging Tamil Nadu BJP leaked his phone number

Rang De Basanti' actor, Siddharth, on Thurday tweeted that his phone number was leaked by members of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

The actor on Twitter said that his family and he were being harassed by calls from unknown numbers, raining threats of murder and rape, in addition to hurling abuses at him.

He said he has recorded the numbers and relevant information, and will be handing them over to the police.

"My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying. @narendramodi @AmitShah", read his Tweet.

Siddharth is known for being vocal in his criticisms towards the ruling Narendra Modi government.

He also tweeted information on oxygen concentrators on Thursday.

"As our country is being choked by Covid, let’s rise to support the affected. Let’s give them a chance to fight Covid and another chance to live their dreams! DONATE to BHOOMIKA and help us reach oxygen concentrators to people who are struggling to breathe", the tweet said.

India is stuggling with an alarming new wave of Covid-19 cases that has created a shortage of medical oxygen and other essential resources.