I-T raids underway at 28 premises of Paul Dhinakaran in Tamil Nadu

Income Tax sleuths on Wednesday swooped down on 28 premises belonging to Jesus Calls, an organisation that preaches Christianity, across Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the I-T Department said the raids began on Wednesday morning to check whether the organisation was involved in evading tax. The searches were being conducted at the offices belonging to Jesus Calls, founded by late D G S Dhinakaran and now being run by his son Paul Dhinakaran, in Chennai and a deemed-to-be university, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, run by the family in Coimbatore.

Paul Dhinakaran is a prominent evangelist who has a significant base of followers among Christians.

Further details are awaited.