'If it is Manipur today, will it be Kerala tomorrow?' asks Kerala Bishop

A Catholic bishop in Kerala has expressed fears about whether the state would also witness the kind of violence happening in Manipur. Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Thamarassery diocese in Kozhikode has expressed his concerns.

"If it is Manipur today, will it be Kerala tomorrow? That is the fear we have," he said while speaking at a fasting by Congress MP M K Raghavan at Kozhikode on Friday to protest against the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The bishop also alleged that a well-planned script was being implemented in Manipur. "We all know what is happening in Manipur. A well-planned move to eliminate a section is going on. A script drafted months ago is being implemented there," he said.

Already many bishops in Kerala had flayed the BJP over the Manipur violence.

Malankara Orthodox church supreme head Catholicos Baselious Marthoma Mathews III recently said that the centre failed in resolving Manipur tension and even asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not responding on the matter.

Metropolitan archbishop of Tellicherry (Thalassery) in Kannur district Mar Joseph Pamplany, who had even offered electoral support to the BJP earlier, had also strongly flayed the Prime Minister's alleged inaction in restoring peace in Manipur. He even said that though Modi stated in the US that there was no discrimination in India, he was not able to convince the Christians in Manipur that there was discrimination.

The back-to-back criticisms by bishops are a setback to BJP's attempts to make inroads into the Christian vote banks in Kerala.