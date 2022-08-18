IIT-M records 32% increase in internship offers on day 1

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has registered an increase of 32 per cent in internship offers received on day one of the campus internship drive for students of the 2022-23 batch, which was for the first time conducted in hybrid move with both in-person and online interviews.

The day one of the drive, which was held in two sessions on August 6 and August 13, included as many as 15 international internship offers from seven companies. The international internship offers came for profiles in the US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and The Netherlands.

Of the total 37 companies that participated in day one sessions of the internship drive, 13 companies conducted the interviews in physical mode on campus while another 24 conducted interviews completely online. Students could also attend the process remotely with one student attending from Canada.

The top recruiters in terms of internship offers include Texas Instruments, American Express, Boston Consulting Group, and Goldman Sachs.

Prof P Murugavel, Advisor (Internship), IIT Madras, said this year, the internship interviews are being conducted in a hybrid mode as opposed to the fully virtual process last year.

T B Ramkamal, Student Academic Affairs Secretary, IIT Madras, said it was a unique challenge to host the hybrid internship drive with companies coming in both virtually and on campus.

Nikhil Pai, Student Internship Head, IIT Madras, said the internship team planned in advance to target specific sectors and bring in new companies to bridge the supply-demand between companies and students.

“This resulted in an increase in the number of students getting internships. A special focus was placed on international firms in order to get better exposure to students,” he added.

Mevit Mathew, IIT-M student who secured an internship offer at Bain and Company, said, “Having never been exposed to a hybrid mode of recruitment, the induction of the students into the process felt seamless. The process was made more accessible and inclusive by the institute than ever, owing to the new policies drafted this year and practices followed.”