IIT-M records highest number of offers in campus placements in 2021-22

As many as 1,199 offers were made during 2021-22 with another 231 pre-placement offers received from summer internships, taking the total to 1,430 offers

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Aug 08 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 19:53 ist

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has recorded the highest ever number of job offers received during campus placements in an academic year with over 1,400 people getting job offers in the 2021-2022 academic year. 

As many as 1,199 offers were made during 2021-22 with another 231 pre-placement offers received from summer internships, taking the total to 1,430 offers. The institute said 80 per cent of students who registered for placements have received job offers during this placement season, while 45 international offers were received during Phase I alone, which is another record high.

The 1,430 job offers, received this academic year, are significantly higher than the previous highest of 1,151 job offers recorded during the 2018-19 academic year.

“This also includes 45 international offers from 14 companies, which is also a new record high. Further, 131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during Phases I and II of campus placement. All the 61 MBA Students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies, IIT-M,” the institute said.

The average salary received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 is Rs 21.48 lakh per annum, even as the highest salary offered is $250,000.

“We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers. This is a testament to the exceptional curricular training and co-curricular opportunities received by our students at IIT Madras,” Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said.

A total of 45 international offers were made in this Phase I, out of which 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Other international offers came from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.

India News
Indian Institute of Technology

