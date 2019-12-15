IIT-M student suicide case transferred to CBI

More than a month after the suicide of an IIT-M student from Kerala shook the nation, the Tamil Nadu government has transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) citing a directive from the Union Government.

Fathima Latheef, a first-year student of M.A. (Humanities) integrated course, was found hanging in her hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras campus here on November 8. The 19-year-old student had left a suicide note pinning the blame on one of her professors with her distraught parents alleging “religious discrimination” as the reason for their daughter’s death.

The order transferring the case to CBI from Chennai Police’s Central Crime Branch was issued on Saturday. It cited that the Director-General of Police (DGP) J K Tripathy and Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan have given their go-ahead for transfer of the case.

Though no suicide note was recovered from her room, the young girl, who hailed from Kozhikode, had saved a few notes on her mobile phone which blamed Sudarshan Padmanabhan, a professor with the Humanities Department for her suicide.

The Tamil Nadu government order also recalled a communique from the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directing the administration to furnish the proposal regarding transfer of the case, while forwarding a letter from the Union Ministry recommending that the case be investigated by CBI.

The transfer of the case comes a fortnight after Abdul Latheef, the deceased student’s father, met Union Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and sought a CBI probe into his daughter’s suicide. After the meeting, Abdul Latheef had told reporters that Shah was inclined towards ordering a CBI probe into the incident.

The girl’s family had mounted intense pressure on the Tamil Nadu government too by meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking a detailed inquiry into the incident. After the uproar, the case was transferred to the CCB.

Fathima’s death also brought students from IIT-M and elsewhere onto the streets demanding strict action against those who abetted the suicide. Two IIT-M students also went on an indefinite fast demanding speedy action against those responsible and measures to prevent suicides in the future.

Abdul Latheef had been maintaining that Sudarshan Padmanabhan was the reason for his daughter’s death. “This professor has harassed my daughter and she was always scared of him. There is enough proof to say that my daughter feared the professor,” Latheef had said.