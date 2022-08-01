IIT Madras launches one-of-its-kind BS in Data Science degree programme

Heeding to demand from students, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has now decided to offer B.Sc in Programming and Data Science as a four-year BS degree in Data Science and Applications.

As part of the BS level, students can do an eight-month apprenticeship, or a project with companies or research institutes. The BS degree programme is “carefully designed” to offer students multiple entry and exit options, where they can earn a certificate, diploma or degree, providing flexibility to learners.

“This program has certain unique aspects and multiple exit options. At the end of the first year, one can earn a certificate, two diplomas—one in programming and one in data science—and at the end of the third year, take a B Sc degree, which is equivalent to a three-year UG (undergraduate) degree. And in the fourth year, a BS degree,” Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M, said.

Students who are currently in Class 12 can also apply and secure admission to the programme. Admitted students will start the programme after successfully completing their Class 12, the institute said.

IIT-M will also facilitate internships and placements for students who have completed the diploma level of the programme.

Currently, more than 13,000 students are enrolled in the programme, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In-person exams are conducted in 116 examination centres, across 111 cities in India, the institute said.

The last date to apply for the data science programme that begins in September 2022 is August 19, 2022.

Professor Kamakoti said the programme provides access to IIT quality education in an inclusive manner to learners across the country. Data Science is one of the emerging topics and this is a highly employment-oriented programme in a domain where the demand is high for skilled resources, he added.

Andrew Thangaraj, professor in-charge of the BS programme in Data Science and Applications at IIT-M, said that as Data Science is a multidisciplinary domain, the BS degree is open for students from all backgrounds.

“Students who are pursuing commerce or humanities can also earn a degree from IIT Madras. As content delivery is online, and the in-person exams are conducted on Sundays, this degree can also be pursued while attending an on-campus degree or while working full-time,” he said.

This first-of-its-kind programme makes it possible for students to study from IIT-M without attempting the intensely competitive Joint Entrance Examination. This directly benefits the students from rural areas, and those with economically disadvantaged backgrounds, for whom attending JEE coaching classes would be a significant hurdle, stated the institute.