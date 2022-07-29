In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi bats for National Education Policy

With Chief Minister M K Stalin, whose government opposes the National Education Policy in totality, by his side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a thumbs-up to the Centre’s NEP saying it “ensures greater freedom” for youth to decide based on evolving situations.

Addressing the 42nd convocation ceremony of the Anna University, the state’s premier engineering institute, Modi told the students that they were graduating in “unique times” as the post-Covid pandemic developments have created a “great opportunity” for India, which is now becoming a “vital link” in global supply chains.

“We have the chance to make the greatest impact now, as India is converting obstacles into opportunities,” Modi said and spoke about the massive increase in the number of recognised start-ups in the country which rose from just 470 in 2016 to 73,000 in 2022.

“Our start-ups too received record funding post-pandemic,” the prime minister added. When industry and innovation do well, Modi said, investments follow, and recalled that last year, India received a record FDI of over USD 83 billion.

“Above all this, India’s position in the international trade dynamics is at its best ever. Our country recorded the highest-ever exports of goods and services. We exported food grain at a crucial time for the world. We recently signed a trade deal with the UAE to our West and with Australia to our East,” he added.

Modi said his government changed the notion that “everything has to be controlled” as he contended that a “strong government” does not move into every domain.

“It limits itself and makes space for people’s talents. A strong government’s ability lies in its humility to accept that it cannot know or do everything. This is why you see reforms in every sphere that makes greater space for people and their freedom. The new NEP ensures greater freedom for youth to make decisions according to evolving situations,” he said.

The DMK government has opposed NEP and is in the process of preparing an exclusive State Education Policy for Tamil Nadu. The emphasis on learning a third language, the DMK feels, will open the gates indirectly for “imposition of Hindi” in the state.

In his speech, Stalin spoke in detail about the initiatives that his government took in the past 14 months to hone the skills of students and asked them to learn as much as they can.

“Education is an asset that can ever be snatched or stolen from someone. That is why we think there should be no obstacles in the way people pursue their education. This government which follows the Dravidian Model governance lays much emphasis on education. Education is the foundation of Dravidian Movement’s social justice plank,” Stalin said.

The chief minister asked students to dump conservatism and march towards the path of reasoning by embracing new ideas. He also said the government was aiming at imparting additional skills to 20 lakh youth by 2026 as part of the dream to make Tamil Nadu a USD 1 trillion economy in 2030.

Contending that the next 25 years are crucial for both students, Modi said, “…your growth is India’s growth. Your learnings are India’s learnings. Your victory is India’s victory. So, when you make your plans for yourself and your family… Remember that you are automatically making plans for India too.”

Whether it is industry, innovation, investments or international trade, India is at the forefront, Modi said, adding that Indian industry rose to the occasion as a result of which India was the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.