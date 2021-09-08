IUML dissolves women students' forum

The Indian Union Muslim League has dissolved the state committee of its women students' forum, Haritha, after the women leaders refused to accede the demand to withdraw a petition against the male leaders for sexually-toned abuse.

IUML leadership said on Wednesday that there was gross indiscipline on the part of Haritha leadership and hence it was being dissolved.

A section of state committee leaders of the Haritha had recently petitioned the Kerala Women's Commission against Muslim Students' Federation leaders including state president P K Nawaz and Malappuram district secretary V Abdul Wahab. The women had alleged sexually-toned abuse by the leaders at a party meeting after Haritha leaders questioned some unilateral decisions of the MSF leadership.

Though the IUML leadership pressed the Haritha leadership to withdraw the petition assuring action against the leaders, the women student leaders did not concede as no stringent action was taken against the accused leaders.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the women leaders would move legally against the decision to dissolve the state committee.

