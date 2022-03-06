IUML president passes away aged 74

IUML president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal passes away aged 74

Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal took over as IUML president in 2009 following the death of his brother Panakkad Sayed Muhammedali Shihab Thangal

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 06 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 18:45 ist
IUML president Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal. Credit: Facebook/sayyidhyderalishihabthangal

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national chairman and state president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, 74, died on Sunday.

Thangal was undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital near Kochi where he died by noon. The funeral will be held in his home town Malappuram on Monday.

Thangal took over as IUML president in 2009 following the death of his brother Panakkad Sayed Muhammedali Shihab Thangal. They belong to the Pukkoya family of Panakkad in Malappuram. Hyderali Shihab Thangal was an Islamic scholar and headed many religious bodies.

The Congress party decided to call off all official programmes scheduled for Monday as a mark of respect, including the programmes of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad constituency. IUML is a long time coalition partner of Congress.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent leaders condoled Thangal's death. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to come down to pay his last respects on Monday morning.

Thangal was widely hailed as a leader with utmost compassion and was quite active in charity workers. The soft spoken leader always gave high regards to secular values and took initiatives for ensuring communal harmony amidst tense situations.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
IUML
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

Jasmine in my gin!

Jasmine in my gin!

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

 