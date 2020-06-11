Jagan cabinet nods for CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities during Naidu regime

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has approved a cabinet sub-committee recommendation for a CBI probe into the irregularities in the AP Fibernet and other projects during the previous TDP regime.

After the cabinet meeting on Thursday, I & PR minister Perni Venkatramaiah told reporters that the sub-committee which probed the alleged irregularities found a large number of anomalies driven by nepotism, in the AP Fibernet Project.

"The project was allotted to unqualified people and companies, very close to the TDP leadership, and nearly Rs 200 crore of corruption has taken place in its execution. Even during the distribution of set top boxes, four companies were invited by the government to share the contract, but one firm was given the entire distribution work,” the minister said.

The AP Fibernet project, initiated under Chandrababu Naidu as the CM, was to lay the optical fiber grid in the state, covering villages.

“Similarly, in welfare schemes like Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka, Ramzan Tofa, and Christmas Kanuka, irregularities were found in the procurement of supplies and nearly Rs 150 crore of corruption was identified in the preliminary investigation. Purchases, including milk products, were made in an arbitrary manner. On all these irregularities, the cabinet has decided for CBI enquiry for a thorough investigation,” Perni said.