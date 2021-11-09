Jagan meets Naveen Patnaik; Andhra and Odisha CMs decide to solve several interstate issues

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Jaganmohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik met on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar and decided to work closely on resolving interstate issues like the Kotia cluster villages, Neradi barrage and Jhanjavathi reservoir.

“The meeting was very cordial and fruitful. Several issues of mutual interest were discussed by the two Chief Ministers, particularly related to water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism,” officials said after the bilateral meeting.

They decided to work closely on resolving the question of jurisdiction over Kotia villages, and land requirement for irrigation projects.

Kotia on the Andhra Odisha Border between Vizianagaram and Koraput district is a cluster of 21 tribal villages, where the two states often clash over matters of administration.

While 103 acres of land is required from Odisha for construction of Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara river, about 1,174 acre of Odisha area would be submerged with completion of the Jhanjavathi project.

The Chief Ministers have decided that Chief Secretaries of both states would set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution that is “in the best interest of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh”.

The two state governments have also resolved to mutually support to tackle the problem of Left-Wing Extremism and cannabis (ganja) cultivation, both of which are rampant in the Andhra-Odisha Border areas.

“Andhra and Odisha not only share borders but also a long and glorious history and heritage. At times of need, both states have extended full cooperation and assistance to each other, a fact borne out during the natural disasters in the past,” an official statement after the meeting said.

The two governments have decided to set up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam and Berhampur University, respectively.

“Besides, appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts of the two states, supply of books and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood. It was resolved that both the states will continue the legacy of mutual cooperation and in the true spirit of Federalism discuss issues between the two states.”

