Jaganmohan moves to ensure safety of dams, reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has moved to ensure the safety and proper maintenance of the reservoirs and irrigation projects across the state, after two projects – Annamayya and Pincha – suffered major damages due to the floods last month.

Chief Minister Reddy has directed the officials to prioritise dams and reservoirs safety while instructing them to conduct a comprehensive review of all the projects in Andhra Pradesh and rectify the drawbacks “as they were left abandoned since the state bifurcation.”

In a review meeting on Thursday, Reddy asked the officials to ensure enough staff are maintained for effective management of the irrigation projects and reservoirs.

Officials said that a committee was formed headed by the Chief Secretary with the representation of various departments, besides an expert committee from institutions like IIT, JNTU headed by the Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief.

The Chief Secretary led team is exploring the development of an automation system that would supply real-time data to the command control room, which could alert about flash floods.

Officials said proposals are being moved to recruit additional staff for the maintenance of all major and medium reservoirs and barrages, as well as for water regulation.

Last week, Reddy visited the farmers and flood-affected people at Pulapatturu village in Kadapa district, which suffered major life and property loss because of the rains in mid-November.

293 houses were damaged in Pulapatturu village while several people were washed away in the flash floods caused by the breach of upstream reservoirs.

CM Reddy announced that Pincha and Annamayya, a minor and medium irrigation project respectively on the Penna river tributaries, would be redesigned and reconstructed to handle more flood inflows. He added that retaining walls would be constructed along with the river bank residential areas till the Nandaluru bridge to stop the floodwaters from entering those areas.

