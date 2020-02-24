Jaganmohan Reddy's major push for weaker section students' education

In a major impetus for technical and higher education among the weaker sections in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has on Monday launched "Jagananna vasathi deevena" programme.

11.87 lakh students would benefit under the scheme that provides Rs 10,000 per year for ITI students, Rs 15,000 for polytechnic and Rs 20,000 per year to degree, PG students towards their boarding expenses (hostel, food).

Students whose parents’ annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh would get this financial assistance directly transferred into the accounts of their mother, in two tranches every year.

The scheme comes on the back of "Amma-vodi" program launched last month which provides Rs 15,000 per year to mothers belonging to poor section sending their kids to schools and is applicable till class XII. 82 lak students and 42 lakh mothers across the state are beneficiaries of Amma-vodi.

The welfare schemes are in line with the promises Jagan had made to the public during his 3,648 km padayatra criss-crossing the state in the run up to the 2019 assembly polls.

While Vasathi deevena expense is Rs 2,300 crore, Amma-vodi cost is about Rs 6,400 crore, Jagan said adding that there is another education sector plan involving course fees reimbursement – Vidya deevena – as a Rs 3700 crore programme.

“All three put together, we are spending Rs 12,400 crore. We are also transforming the government school infrastructure with Mana-badi programme. We have improved the mid-day meal menu with an additional expense of Rs 200 crore annually.”

“All this is because education is the only asset I can offer for the future generation,” said Jagan inaugurating the Vasathi deevena scheme in Vizianagaram.

Explaining the need for such push, Jagan pointed the Gross Enrolment Ration in higher education is 50 percent in China, Brazil; while in India it is only 23 percent.

The CM informed the rate of Illiteracy in the state is at 33 percent while the national average is 27 percent, “which means the state ranks even lower than the national level.”

“Fate of the generations after you will also change if you get a proper education. It is for this reason we have embarked upon revolutionising the education sector,” the CM said, while reminding his decision to turn all the government schools in the state to English medium, beginning this June.

In reference to the opposition TDP and a section of media targeting him over these changes, Jagan said that he is waging “a war with demons.”