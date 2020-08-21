K'taka Health Min's mother dies after Covid-19 recovery

Karnataka Health Minister's mother dies after recovering from Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 21 2020, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 18:02 ist
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu. Credit: DH File Photo

The mother of Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu died in Ballari district, a day after she recovered from coronavirus, he said on Friday.

"With deep sorrow I inform you all that my mother Honnuramma passed away on Thursday night due to age related issues. At the ripe age of 95, my mother had completely recovered from coronavirus and just returned home from the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru," Sriramulu tweeted.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and many other ministers condoled the death of Honnuramma. According to sources close to Sriramulu, Honnuramma tested positive for coronavirus a week ago and was admitted to the Government Bowring Hospital.

On Friday, she was discharged from the hospital after she had recovered from the coronavirus, but hours later she died, they said.

While many other ministers and officials, who tested positive for coronavirus preferred undergoing treatment in the super-specialty ultra-luxury hospitals, Sriramulu and his mother had set an example by getting admitted in the government hospital and recovered. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B Sriramulu
B S Yediyurappa
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

What's Brewing

How many tweets were taken down by Twitter in 2019 H2?

How many tweets were taken down by Twitter in 2019 H2?

Covid-19: Friday prayers held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Covid-19: Friday prayers held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Contact tracing apps alone cannot check Covid-19 spread

Contact tracing apps alone cannot check Covid-19 spread

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

 