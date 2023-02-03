Karnataka students held for puppy robbery in Kochi get bail

Udupi students held for puppy robbery in Kochi get bail

The students told the shop owner that they got much attracted to the puppy and since they did not have money to buy it they stole it

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 03 2023, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 00:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two students from Karnataka were held in Kochi held for stealing a puppy from a pet shop in Kochi.

Nikhil and Shreya, who are natives of Shivamogga and engineering students at Udupi, were held from Udupi on Wednesday by Kochi police. They stole a puppy of Shih Tzu breed, priced around Rs. 20,000, from a pet shop at Nettor in Kochi on January 28.

As they were produced before the court on Thursday the shop owner Mohammed Basith said that he did not wish to proceed with the complaint as the students tendered apology. The court granted bail to the two.

The students told the shop owner that they got much attracted to the puppy and since they did not have money to buy it they stole it.

The two stole the puppy by hiding inside helmet. The shop owner later noticed the puppy missing. The students were identified from CCTV footage. The two also stole pet food from another shop. The two came for a trip to Kochi.

India News
Kerala
Kochi
Puppy

