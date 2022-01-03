Kasargod medical college hospital starts functioning

The government medical college hospital at Kasargod in Kerala started functioning with out-patient wings on Monday.

It has been a long-pending demand of the people of Kasargod as hundreds of people from the district used to depend on hospitals in neighbouring Mangaluru for treatment. Service of neurologists is also being made available considering the plight of the endosulfan victims of the district that the district lacked service of a neurologist for treating those with deformities.

Health Minister Veena George, who inaugurated the functioning of the out-patients on Monday, said that the medical college would be made fully functional soon. Initially there will be medical and pediatric out-patient wings and services of specialist doctors of neurology, rheumatology and nephrology would be also made available.

Even as the medical college in the district was announced more than ten years back, the work was dragging on. But following the Covid surge in the district in 2020, the government came under pressure to open the medical college.

The administrative block was then converted as Covid hospital and was functional till recently. Delay in making the medical college hospital functional had also triggered allegations that private hospital lobbies of Mangaluru were trying to scuttle the project.

