Kerala announces total lockdown as COVID-19 cases steeply rises to 95

Kerala has announced a total lockdown on Monday after 28 more persons were tested coronavirus positive on a single day taking the total tested COVID-19 positive in the state so far to 95, of which four were already recovered.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all the borders of the state would be shut by Monday night, but the supply of essential commodities would be ensured by allowing shops to function from 7 am to 5 pm and promoting home delivery. At present, the lockdown would be till March 31 and would be further extended if required. All public transport services will be stopped, while private vehicles would be allowed and fuel supply would not be stopped. Restaurants won't be allowed, but online food delivery would be allowed.

Out of the fresh 28 cases reported on Monday, 25 were Gulf returnees. The other infected were those close to the infected. Hence no instance of community spread in the state was noticed yet, he said.

With 19 fresh cases found in Kasargod district in North Kerala alone, taking the total COVID-19 infected active patients in the district to 38, the district administration started stringently enforcing the shutdown by not allowing people to move out and even arresting and sapping fines on those violating the directions. Already prohibitory orders were imposed in the district.

The chief minister said that stringent action, including registering a case, would be initiated against those violating the directions to remain on isolation in the state. GPS-based monitoring of those in-home isolation would be initiated.

While all bars in the state would be shut, retail liquor outlets would be allowed by following safety norms. RBI would be urged to take steps to disinfect currency notes. Special accommodation arrangements would be made for migrant workers. Government offices would function with minimum staff and taking adequate safety measures.

At present 91 persons are coronavirus positive in Kerala, while 383 were in hospital isolation and 63,937 advised to be in-home quarantine. Apart from the three Malayali students from Wuhan in China who were cured of the infection last month, one person in Kannur also got cured now.