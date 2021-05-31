Kerala Assembly unianimously passes resolution seeking Centre's intervention in Lakshadweep issue

Kerala Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed the resolution to recall the administrator of Lakshadweep and seek the Centre's intervention in the Lakshadweep issue.

"Centre should intervene in Lakshadweep issue. It's Centres responsibility to ensure that people's interest should be protected," said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

He said there was an attempt to destroy the indigenous lifestyle and ecosystem in the archipelago and implement the 'saffron agenda' through the backdoor.

Coconut trees were painted with saffron colour there as part of the agenda, the CPI(M) veteran alleged moving the resolution.

"The attempt is to impose and implement the saffron agenda and corporate interests in Lakshadweep," Vijayan said.

It is the first-ever resolution moved in the House after the second Vijayan government came to power achieving a resounding victory in the April 6 Assembly polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

