Kerala church declares Muslim-Christian marriage void

An interfaith marriage held at a church in Kochi has been nullified by the church authorities last week, citing that canon laws were not followed.

Wedding of a Catholic woman with a man hailing from Muslim community held at St Joseph's church at Kadavanthara in Kochi in last November was found invalid by a commission appointed by the church. Action is also likely against the priests who solemnised the wedding.

The wedding invited criticisms earlier as former Bishop of Satna in Madhya Pradesh Mathew Vaniakizhakkel attended it owing to his acquaintance with the bride's family. The bishop had tendered an apology as generally, bishops do not attend interfaith marriages.

Following the controversies, the Syro Malabar Church Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry appointed a three-member committee to probe it.

The committee found that the bride's family did not follow the procedures for interfaith marriage, especially nod of the bishop concerned, and the priests who solemnised the marriage did not look into it. The marriage was declared invalid and action was recommended against the priests.

However, the couple can reapply for the marriage by following the due procedures.