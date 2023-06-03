Kerala CM condoles loss of lives in Odisha train crash

Kerala CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Odisha train tragedy

In a tweet, Vijayan said Kerala stands in solidarity with Odisha during this difficult time

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 03 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 16:44 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic train accident in Odisha and conveyed condolence to the families who have lost their loved ones in the incident.

In a tweet, Vijayan said Kerala stands in solidarity with Odisha during this difficult time.

Also Read | Toll in Odisha train tragedy rises to 261, rescue operations complete

"Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. Kerala stands in solidarity with Odisha during this difficult time. @Naveen_Odisha," he tweeted.

Get the latest update on Odisha train derailment here

At least 233 people were killed and over 900 injured in the crash in Odisha's Balasore involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train on Friday. 

