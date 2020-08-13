Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, governor visit landslide-hit spot

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited the Pettimudi landslide spot at Munnar on Thursday, assured proper rehabilitation of the plantation workers.

The chief minister visited the area along with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He also interacted with the families of the victims.

Though there were criticisms that the compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the dependents of deceased might be enhanced further, the Chief Minister only announced rehabilitation schemes like proper housing and education to children. He also said that the cooperation of plantation owners was expected for providing better living conditions to plantations workers.

Earlier there were criticisms that the Chief Minister was not visiting the landslide-hit area even as he visited the plane crash site and announced a higher compensation.

Meanwhile, about 15 persons were still missing at the landslide spot, while 55 bodies were recovered.