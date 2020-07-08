Kerala CM urges Centre to dig deep into gold smuggling

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges Centre to dig deep into gold smuggling

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Jul 08 2020, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 22:20 ist
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged the Centre to conduct a comprehensive probe into the gold smuggling racket in which his staff is alleged to have colluded.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the smuggling using diplomatic cover had many angles that warranted a thorough investigation. Every link of the crime should be unravelled, he urged.

Attache to be quized

An official of the UAE consulate here is likely to be quizzed by the Customs officials in connection with the gold smuggling case.

According to sources, the Customs have sought the MEA nod to quiz the consulate official with diplomatic immunity.

Sarith Kumar, a former PRO of the consulate, reportedly turned up for clearing the diplomatic cargo from the airport with an official authorisation letter issued by an attache of the UAE consulate. Hence the attache needs to be questioned to know if it was a genuine letter or a forged one.

