Kerala considering airlifting option for patients in Kasargod

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 09 2020, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 20:19 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that even air lifting option would be considered for critical patients. PTI/File

With patients from Kasargod still facing difficulties in getting medical care at Mangaluru, Kerala government is exploring option of swift transportation facilities for patients from Kasargod to hospitals in other districts with in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that even air lifting option would be considered for critical patients. He also added that Kerala would not block any patients from other states who come down for expert treatment.

While the distance from Kasargod to Mangaluru is around 55 kilometre, the distance from Kasargod to the neighbouring Kannur district in Kerala is around 90 kilometres. The number of specialty hospitals in Kannur is very few. Kozhikode, which is the next major city, is about 180 kilometre from Kasargod.

Meanwhile, a 69-year old person hailing from Uppala in Kasargod, identified as Abdul Saleem, died on Tuesday allegedly after he was denied permission to go to Mangaluru for treatment on Monday night. Over ten persons who died in Kasargod over the last couple of weeks were allegedly denied permission to proceed to Mangaluru for medical care.

Though four patients were allowed to go to Mangaluru on Tuesday and Wednesday, two of them returned citing improper care. One person was admitted there and another person returned after treatment, said local sources.

