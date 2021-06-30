Kerala CPI(M) on defensive over gold smuggling nexus

Kerala CPI(M) on defensive over nexus with gold smugglers; threat to Congress leader

The opposition Congress and BJP are targeting the CPI(M) leadership, especially Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, over the issue

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Jun 30 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 20:26 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said anyone with criminal links would not get protection from the party. Credit: PTI file photo

The alleged nexus of CPI(M)-DYFI local leaders and supporters in Kerala with gold smuggling accused is assuming fresh dimensions with a Congress senior leader receiving a threatening letter.

The opposition Congress and BJP are targeting the CPI(M) leadership, especially Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, over the issue by recollecting the allegations.

Congress president in Kerala K Sudhakaran alleged that the CPI(M) and DYFI cadres were getting involved in gold smuggling acts as senior leaders like Vijayan were their role models - a reference to the allegations over links with the gold smuggling racket involving UAE consulate officials. BJP leaders alleged that the masterminds of the gold smuggling were at the Chief Minister's Office.

Reacting to the developments, Vijayan said that CPI(M) was a party with lakhs of supporters, and if it involved anyone with criminal links, they would not get any protection. CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said a section of media was trying to link all unlawful acts in the society with the CPI(M).

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan received an anonymous letter on Wednesday, threatening to kill him and his family.

Radhakrishan said that the letter posted from Kozhikode district could be the handiwork of two convicts in the murder of CPI(M) dissident leader T P Chandrasekharan in 2012. The accused in the Chandrasekharan murder case were held while Radhakrishnan was the Home Minister. Two of them were now alleged to be involved in the North Kerala-based gold smuggling rackets. They were allegedly using mobile phones from prison cells, owing to the CPI(M)'s political backing.

The Customs already arrested former DYFI activist Arjun Ayyanki in connection with a recent bid to smuggle 2.3 kilograms of gold through the Kozhikode International Airport on June 21. He was found to be having links with a CPI(M)-DYFI local leader of Kannur, C Sajesh, as Ayyanki was found to be using a car registered in Sajesh's name. Hence Sajesh was also quizzed by the Customs. A key accused in the smuggling, Soofiyan of Koduvally in Kozhikode, surrendered on Wednesday.

