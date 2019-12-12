Kerala delegation to meet CM BSY on Bandipur isssue

A high-level delegation will be soon calling on Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to discuss the Bandipur night traffic issue.

An all-party delegation from Kerala will also possibly meet union ministers to take a stand considering Kerala's pleas on the matter.

A meeting convened by Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran on Wednesday also directed principal secretaries of the Kerala Forest and Public Works Departments to prepare the affidavit to be submitted at the Supreme Court on the matter.

Kerala would be pressurising Karnataka government and centre not to fully shut NH 766 passing through Bandipur tiger reserve connecting Wayanad and Mysuru. It may urge for maintaining the status quo and allow a limited number of transport bus services to both sides during the night. The state has also opposed the developing of an alternative route through NH 275 and SH 90 (via Kutta - Gonikuppa) citing that it would also require massive deforestation and land acquisition.

Meanwhile, there were allegations that a strong lobby from Kerala was pushing for the alternative route as it would provide better connectivity to the one-year-old Kannur International Airport. "A group of politicians and businessmen of Kannur district were said to be lobbying for the alternative route as it would improve connectivity to places like Kodagu and Mysuru from Kannur," said a leader of an action council that had been fighting against traffic restrictions along NH 766.

Wayanad district had witnessed a major stir in September-October against the moves to fully shut the Bandipur Highway. The stir that lasted for 12-days had also got the support of Wayanad MP and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi, who even came down to express solidarity. The strike was called off after Kerala Transport Minister assured strong interventions into the issue.