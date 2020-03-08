Kerala doctor, cancer survivors defend 'positive effect' of jackfruit

Despite severe criticisms questioning the scientific authenticity of the findings that green jackfruit flour could alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy, a surgical oncologist in Kerala who initiated the study is strongly defending the findings. The doctor's patients who claim to be benefitted from green jackfruit flour also supported him.

Dr. Thomas Varghese, a Kochi-based surgical oncologist, published a study citing that inclusion of green jackfruit powder in diet would prevent chemotherapy induced leukopenia. This has been strongly objected by many doctors and medical forums.

However, Dr. Thomas is sticking to his observation citing that many of his patients had found it to be very effective.

According to Kollam native Shemeer, his 67 year old father Muhammed Kunju was one of the beneficiary of the green jack fruit diet. Shemeer said that his father used to consume green jack fruit flour while undergoing chemotherapy and was feeling no side effects. But once he stopped taking it owing to unavailability, his blood platelet count came down drastically. As he resumed consuming green jack fruit flour his condition improved drastically.

Sally Varghese, a cancer survivor hailing from Konni in Pathanamthitta also said that she did not suffer any side effects of chemotherapy and she strongly believed that it was due to consumption of green jack fruit four as adviced by Dr. Thomas. Hence she was even suggesting it to other cancer patients now.

Abraham Punnose, husband of cancer survivor Chachiamma hailing from Thiruvalla, also endorses effect of green jack fruit flour as his wife did not suffer any side effects of chemotherapy.

Dr. Thomas said that he came across the effect of green jack fruit accidentally as two of his patients did not show much side effects of chemotherapy. As he enquired about their diet, both were found to be taking green jack fruit flour in order to control diabetes. Afterwards he adviced many cancer patients to take green jack fruit flour and all of them had the positive effect.

"I never claim that green jack fruit cures cancer, but only says that it would alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy. It is unfortunate that doctors, including those heading forums like IMA, were blindly criticising such observations without even inviting the doctors who conduct such studies for a presentation," said Dr. Thomas.

He also pointed out that his study was a retrospective study approved by an ethics committee that followed ICMR guidelines. Retrospective studies on real life clinical observations on food was a must for getting approval for future bigger prospective clinical trials which can be registered in the Clinical Trials Registry.