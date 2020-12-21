Kerala exploring option of alternatives for farm laws

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government that decided to convene a special session of Assembly to discuss the centre's farm laws is also exploring the option of bringing in alternative legislation on the lines of states like Punjab.

A high-level committee of officials has been constituted by the government to recommend measures to surpass the farm laws of the Centre.

The state cabinet on Monday also recommended to the Governor to convene a special session of the state Assembly on Wednesday to discuss the farm laws. A resolution against the Centre's farm laws is likely to be passed in the one-day session.

Government sources said that based on the committee's report on alternatives, fresh legislations were likely to be drafted and discussed in the Assembly session in January, which probably could be the last session of the current Left-front government.

The Kerala government earlier announced that it would move SC against the farm laws. Two MPs from Kerala already petitioned the SC against the farm laws.