Kerala free from second Nipah scare

A 23-year-old youth in Kerala infected by Nipah virus was discharged from a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday after being fully cured.

Kerala health minister K K Shylaja honoured the doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who took care of the youth.

The youth hailing from North Paravur in Ernakulam district was suspected to have got the infection from guava bitten by fruit bats. His Nipah infection was confirmed on June 4.

Health department authorities said that though the state was now completely free from Nipah, the people need to be cautious of avoiding the consumption of fruits bitten by fruit bats.

Kerala witnessed a Nipah outbreak in 2018 that claimed 17 lives. The efforts of Kerala health department in containing the outbreak of the disease received much appreciation from various quarters.