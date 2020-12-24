Kerala gold smuggling: ED attaches Rs 1.85 cr-assets

Kerala gold smuggling case: ED attaches Rs 1.85 crore worth FDs, gold

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 24 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 15:39 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1.85 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in the alleged Kerala gold smuggling case, the agency said on Thursday.

The case emerged on July 5 when gold, weighing over 30 kg, was seized by the Customs department from the "diplomatic baggage" that had landed by air cargo at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from the Gulf.

The seized gold is stated to be worth Rs 14.82 crore and the ED said that it was "camouflaged as diplomatic baggage to the UAE Consulate, which has immunity from checking at airport as per the Vienna convention."

The agency said, "fixed deposits along with seized cash totaling to Rs 1.85 crore" have been attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Enforcement Directorate
Kerala
Gold smuggling case
Smuggling
ED

