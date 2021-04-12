Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan offers prayers at Sabarimala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Sunday evening.

Accompanied by his son Kabeer, Khan climbed the nearly-three-kilometre steep terrain from Pamba to Sannidhanam. Though dolly was arranged for carrying the Governor, he preferred to climb by himself.

He also climbed the 18 holy steps carrying the 'Irumudikettu' (offerings to the lord) on his head. After offering prayers at the Ayyappa temple and receiving prasadam from Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, the Governor also offered prayers at Malikapuram devi temple and Vavaru Nada at the Sannidhanam. He also listened to the 'Harivarasanam' divine song, considered as lullaby to Lord Ayyappa at 11 pm.

Khan who camped at Sannidhanam during the night took part in the cleaning activities at the temple premises on Monday morning and planted a sandal sapling. While leaving Sannidhanam by around 9 am, Khan also expressed his wish to visit the temple premises again.

Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu and other senior officials made the arrangements for the Governor at Sannidhanam.