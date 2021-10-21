Kerala HC raises questions over virtual Sabarimala queue

The Kerala High Court on Thursday raised questions over the virtual queue system of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Considering a petition against the virtual queue system, the court asked whether the state government or police had the powers to set up the virtual queue system for restricting pilgrims to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple as the temple was under the Travancore Devaswom Board. The court also asked whether it was informed before implementing the virtual queue system.

At present, darshan to the temple is allowed only through the virtual queue system in view of Covid-19.

The petitioners maintained that the virtual queue system managed by a private firm was getting access to information regarding the devotees. Since pilgrims are allowed only through the virtual queue, on some days there would not be even the permissible number of devotees at the temple as many who take the virtual queue token did not turn up.

